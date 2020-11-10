Coronavirus Cases in the Amphi and Marana School Districts

click to enlarge Marana's Mountain View High School has seen students test positive for the coronavirus.

Since opening in a hybrid model on Oct. 12, the Amphitheater Unified School District has reported 32 total COVID-19 cases causing 234 individuals to resultantly quarantine, according to Communications Director Michelle Valenzuela.

Coronavirus cases have reached 14 different school sites, and 11 of those cases are still active. From Nov. 1-9, Amphitheater reported 12 coronavirus cases resulting in 43 students and staff members quarantining.

Here are all the Amphitheater schools that have reported positive coronavirus cases since reopening:

Amphitheater High School

Two positive student cases reported on Nov. 1; 34 quarantined as a result.

Canyon del Oro High School

One positive employee case reported on Nov. 7; no individuals quarantined as a result.

One positive student case reported on Nov. 2; one quarantined as a result.

One positive student case reported on Oct. 19; 12 quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Ironwood Ridge High School





Four positive student cases reported on Oct. 30; 29 quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

One positive student cases reported on Oct. 29; one quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Two positive student cases reported on Oct. 27; 50 quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

One positive student case reported on Oct. 15; 13 quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Amphi Middle School

One positive case reported on Nov. 6; no individuals quarantined as a result.

Two positive student cases reported on Nov. 1; three quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

One positive student case reported on Oct. 24; eight quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Cross Middle School

One positive employee case reported on Oct. 23; no individuals quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

La Cima Middle School

One positive student case reported on Oct. 20; four quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Coronado K-8 School

One positive employee case reported on Oct. 30; seven quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Wilson K-8 School

Two positive student cases reported on Nov. 7; one quarantined as a result.

Holaway Elementary

One positive employee case reported on Oct. 31; 42 quarantined as a result.

One positive employee case reported on Oct. 28; 21 quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Keeling Elementary School

One positive employee case reported on Nov. 4; no individuals quarantined as a result.

One positive employee case reported on Nov. 3; two quarantined as a result.

Mesa Verde Elementary

One positive employee case reported on Oct. 15; no individuals quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Nash Elementary

One positive student case reported on Oct. 30; two quarantined as a result.

One positive student cases reported on Oct. 29; no individuals quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Prince Elementary School

One positive student case reported on Nov. 1; two quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Walker Elementary

Two positive student cases reported on Oct. 22; two quarantined as a result. This case is no longer active.

Marana Unified School District’s COVID-19 cases

Marana has reported 34 positive COVID-19 cases since they reopened in a hybrid model Oct. 19, according to Alli Benjamin, the district’s public relations and community engagement director.

Eight employees and 26 students have tested positive, but Benjamin says although the district conducts contact tracing, she’s no longer keeping track of those in quarantine. She said in an email, “I will just say that exposures vary from zero to multiple exposures.”

Last week, Marana reported 19 positive COVID-19 cases with 56 students and staff members in quarantine. Although the district is no longer revealing its quarantine numbers, it experienced 15 more coronavirus cases since last Monday.

According to Benjamin, affected school sites include: Butterfield Elementary School, Coyote Trail Elementary School, Estes Elementary, Gladden Farms Elementary, Picture Rocks Elementary, Quail Run Elementary, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary, Twin Peaks K-8 School, Marana Middle School, Tortolita Middle School, Marana High, Mountain View High School and the Early Learning and Resource Center. Benjamin said a positive test from a staff member in the district’s transportation department was reported on Oct. 29.

Although the public relations director didn’t reveal the number of cases from each school and the date they were reported, she said the site with the highest amount COVID-19 cases is Mountain View High School with eight confirmed cases. Benjamin said, “the other schools who had COVID cases ranged from 1-6 cases.”