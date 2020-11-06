The Range

Friday, November 6, 2020

Cinema

This Weekend's Movie Roundup: New films at Roudhouse Cinemas, The Loft Cinema and Harkins

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM

Want to catch a movie after a long (really, really long) week? Tucson, you have many options both in and out of your home.

The Loft Cinemas is still bringing you their streaming series for new releases, along with their Outside Cinema series featuring classic films in the great outdoors. Theaters like The Roadhouse and Harkins are open and giving you limited-seating, in-theater option for new theatrical releases and classic movies.

However you want to do it, you can see a new movie, or a fine old one, thanks to the efforts of your local cinemas.

Here’s a sampling of what you can see this week. Follow the links for more details.

New streaming at The Loft:

Fire Will Come



New movie playing at Roadhouse Cinemas:



Jungleland…starring Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell




New at Harkins:

Love By Drowning

