Republican Ford Leads in Pima County Treasurer's Race After Late Thursday Night Count

Last night, Pima County counted another 28,720 votes.



The county now estimates that that 8,000 early ballots have been verified but remain to be tallied, with an expectation that they will be counted today. In addition, roughly 700 early ballots remain to be verified and another 18,000 provisional ballots remain to be verified, according to a county press release.



Following last night's tally, where things stand in Pima County:



• After trailing on Election Night, Republican Treasurer Beth Ford pulled ahead of Democrat Brian Bickel by 2,000 votes.

• In a rematch of the 2016 race, Democratic challenger Chris Nanos was still leading Republican Sheriff Mark Napier, the candidate he lost to four years ago. Nanos had captured 51 percent of the vote and was ahead by 6,281 votes.

• Democrat Rex Scott was still leading the District 1 seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors. Scott, a former school administrator, was holding a lead of nearly 2 percentage points (or more than 2,400 votes) over Republican Steve Spain for the seat now held by retiring Supervisor Ally Miller.

If Scott’s lead holds up, it would be the first time a Democrat has held the District 1 seat in decades.

It would also mean four Democrats will be on the Pima County Board of Supervisors next year.

• In District 2, Democrat Matt Heinz, who defeated longtime Supervisor Ramon Valadez in the August primary, easily dispatched Republican Anthony Sizer, winning 68 percent of the vote.

• In District 3, Democrat Sharon Bronson won a seventh term on the board after she captured 58 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Gabby Saucedo Mercer.

• In District 4, incumbent GOP Supervisor Steve Christy will be the sole Republican on the Board of Supervisors after he won 54 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Steve Diamond.

• In District 5, in the race for the open seat previously held by the late Supervisor Richard Elias, Democrat Adelita Grijalva defeated Republican Fernando Gonzales with 74 percent of the vote.

• In the race for County Recorder, Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly had 60 percent of the vote against Republican Benny White.

• Democrat Suzanne Droubie had won 58 percent of the vote against Republican Jo Ann Sabbagh in the race for County Assessor.



• After winning a three-way primary race in August, Democrat Laura Conover was unopposed in the contest to replace Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall, who is stepping down after six terms. County School Superintendent Dustin Williams was also unopposed in his bid for a second term.



