Pima County Releases New Batch of Votes, Spain Gains on Scott

click to enlarge

Pima County counted another 7,325 votes today.



The county now estimates that only a few hundred early ballots remain to be tallied.



In addition, roughly 18,000 provisional ballots are in the process of being verified, according to a county press release. County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez says the first batch of provisional ballots will be sent to the Election Department for counting on Monday.



Following today's tally, here's where things stand in Pima County:



• After trailing on Election Night, Republican Treasurer Beth Ford has now widened her lead over Democrat Brian Bickel to 3,146 votes.



• In a rematch of the 2016 race, Democratic challenger Chris Nanos was still leading Republican Sheriff Mark Napier, the candidate he lost to four years ago, but Napier had narrowed Nanos' lead by 902 votes and now trailed by 5,379 votes.



• Democrat Rex Scott has a thinning lead over Republican Steve Spain in the race for the District 1 seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors. Scott, a former school administrator, was ahead of Spain by just 1,854 votes after today's tally. He lead this morning by more than 2,400 votes this morning in the contest for the seat now held by retiring Supervisor Ally Miller.

If Scott’s lead holds up, it would be the first time a Democrat has held the District 1 seat in decades.

It would also mean four Democrats will be on the Pima County Board of Supervisors next year.

• In District 2, Democrat Matt Heinz, who defeated longtime Supervisor Ramon Valadez in the August primary, easily dispatched Republican Anthony Sizer, winning 68 percent of the vote.

• In District 3, Democrat Sharon Bronson won a seventh term on the board after she captured 58 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Gabby Saucedo Mercer.

• In District 4, incumbent GOP Supervisor Steve Christy will be the sole Republican on the Board of Supervisors after he won 54 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Steve Diamond.

• In District 5, in the race for the open seat previously held by the late Supervisor Richard Elias, Democrat Adelita Grijalva defeated Republican Fernando Gonzales with 74 percent of the vote.

• In the race for County Recorder, Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly had 60 percent of the vote against Republican Benny White.

• Democrat Suzanne Droubie had won 58 percent of the vote against Republican Jo Ann Sabbagh in the race for County Assessor.



• After winning a three-way primary race in August, Democrat Laura Conover was unopposed in the contest to replace Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall, who is stepping down after six terms. County School Superintendent Dustin Williams was also unopposed in his bid for a second term.