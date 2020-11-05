Ballot Counting Continuing in Pima County; Last Night's Count Didn't Change Any of Tuesday's Results

click to enlarge

Pima County updated its vote tally yesterday afternoon but the new totals didn't change the results in any local races.Meanwhile, the County Recorder's Office has verified another 22,000 ballots for tabulation later today, according to a press release from Pima County. The Recorder's Office is continuing to verify early ballots and will ship them over to the Elections Department for counting later today.The Weekly will update with new numbers as they are posted by county officials.As of yesterday, county officials estimated between 26,000 and 34,000 ballots remained to be counted in Pima County. Yesterday afternoon, 5,354 of those ballots were counted.