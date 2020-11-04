LD11 Republican Incumbents Move Ahead of Democratic Challengers

click to enlarge

After trailing in the early returns, the GOP slate of incumbents in heavily Republican Legislative District 11 took the lead over their Democratic challengers last night.State Sen. Vince Leach has captured 53 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Joanna Mendoza. Leach now leads Mendoza by nearly 7,000 votes.In the House race in LD11, which includes Oro Valley and Marana, as well Pinal County precincts and the town of Maricopa, Republican state Reps. Bret Roberts and Mark Finchem were outpacing Democratic challenger Felipe Perez by more than 3,000 votes.An unknown number of early ballots dropped off at polling places yesterday remain to be counted..Not much changed in other results from last night.In Legislative District 2, which runs along with Santa Cruz River from downtown Tucson through Green Valley and Sahuarita and down to Nogales, Democrats were leading Republican candidates. In the LD2 House race, Democratic state Rep. Daniel Hernandez had 37 percent of the vote, while state Sen. Andrea Dalessandro, who is seeking to return to the House as she hit a term limit in the Senate, had 36 percent of the vote. Republican challenger Deborah McEwan had 27 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon had 62 percent of the vote against Mark Workman as she campaigned to move to the state Senate.In Legislative District 9, which includes central Tucson, the Catalina Foothills and the Casas Adobes area, Democratic state Reps. Pamela Powers-Hannley and Rep. Randy Friese were leading GOP challenger Brendan Lyons by more than 18,000 votes. Meanwhile, state Sen. Victoria Steele was unopposed.In Legislative District 10, the Democratic slate of state Rep. Domingo DeGrazia and political newcomer Stephania Stahl Hamilton were leading the Republican slate of Michael Hicks and Mabelle Gummere by more than than 14,000 votes. Meanwhile, state Rep. Kirsten Engel had 60 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Justine Wadsack.In westside Legislative District 3, the Democratic slate of state Reps. Andrés Cano and Alma Hernandez and state Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales were unopposed.