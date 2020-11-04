The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

News / Politics

How Many Votes Are Left To Count in Pima County?

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge img_1878.jpg

Pima County election officials announced today that somewhere between 26,000 and 34,000 ballots from yesterday's election remained to be counted. Those ballots must have their signatures verified by the County Recorder's Office before they can be sent to the Elections Department for tabulation.

In addition, the county has roughly 18,300 provisional ballots that have to be verified. Provisional ballots come when there's some question about whether someone has already voted early, is possibly voting in the wrong precinct or has run into a different snafu. In most elections, roughly 80 to 85 percent of those ballots get counted, according to a county press release.

The Elections Department will begin counting early ballots this afternoon, with new results expected by the end of the day. Tabulation will continue tomorrow.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Fox News Calls Arizona for Biden, Kelly (The Range)
  2. UPDATE: Republicans Gain Ground in Corporation Commission Races (The Range)
  3. Biden, Kelly Ahead as Early Ballots Totals Released in Maricopa and Pima Counties (The Range)
  4. Recreational Weed Prop Passes, Income Tax for Education Has a Big Lead (The Range)
  5. Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah Leading TUSD Race (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation