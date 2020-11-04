How Many Votes Are Left To Count in Pima County?

click to enlarge

Pima County election officials announced today that somewhere between 26,000 and 34,000 ballots from yesterday's election remained to be counted. Those ballots must have their signatures verified by the County Recorder's Office before they can be sent to the Elections Department for tabulation.In addition, the county has roughly 18,300 provisional ballots that have to be verified. Provisional ballots come when there's some question about whether someone has already voted early, is possibly voting in the wrong precinct or has run into a different snafu. In most elections, roughly 80 to 85 percent of those ballots get counted, according to a county press release.The Elections Department will begin counting early ballots this afternoon, with new results expected by the end of the day. Tabulation will continue tomorrow.