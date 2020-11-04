The Range

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

UPDATE: Republicans Gain Ground in Corporation Commission Races

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM

Lea Marquez Peterson is now in second place in the Arizona Corporation Commission race.
  • Moe Irish
  • Lea Marquez Peterson is now in second place in the Arizona Corporation Commission race.


This story has been updated to reflect new vote totals.

With an unknown number of early ballots in Pima County and at least 400,000 votes left to count statewide (per the Arizona Republic), the race for to fill three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission shifted last night as more votes were counted.

While the top vote-getter remains Democrat Anna Tovar (with 18 percent of the vote), former Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and GOP candidate Lea Marquez Peterson has moved into second place (with 17 percent of the vote). Meanwhile, Republican James O’Connor (with 17 percent of the vote) has slid into third place, pushing Democrat Bill Mundell into fourth place (with 16 percent of the vote).

The three top vote-getters will join Democrat Sandra Kennedy and Republican Justin Olson on the five-member panel.

The new commissioners will serve four-year terms on the state’s regulatory body overseeing public service utilities as well as regulating corporations.


EARLIER VERSION:

In the race to fill three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, the Democratic slate of Anna Tovar (with 19 percent of the vote), William Mundell (with 17 percent of the vote) and Shea Stanfield (with 17 percent of the vote) is out ahead of the three Republican candidates, Lea Marquez Peterson (16 percent), James "Jim" O'Connor (16 percent and Eric Sloan (15 percent). 

