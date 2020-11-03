Rose, Shaw and Grivois-Shah Leading TUSD Race

click to enlarge

In the race for three seats on the Tucson Unified School District Board, the top candidates are Natalie Luna Rose (with 24 percent of the vote), Sadie Shaw (with 18 percent of the vote) and Ravi Grivois-Shah (with 18 percent of the vote). Coming up in fourth place (with 16 percent of the vote) was Adam Ragan; fifth place was Cindy Winston (with 14 percent of the vote); Joe Nicolas Pierson was in sixth place (with 10 percent of the vote).





I

n the race for three board seats on the Amphi School Board, the top candidates are Deanna Day (with 28 percent of the vote), Vicki Cox Golder (with 25 percent of the vote) and Scott Baker (with 23 percent of the vote). Coming up in fourth place (with 23 percent of the vote) was Nathan Davis.

In the race for three seats on the Sunnyside School Board, the top candidates are Rebecca “Beki” Quintero (with 31 percent of the vote), Lisette Nuñez (with 28 percent of the vote) and Joaquin Nuñez (with 22 percent of the vote). Coming up in fourth place was Matthew Taylor (with 20 percent of the vote).

Pima County Community College

In the race for the District 1 seat on the Pima County Community College Governing Board, Catherine Ripley is leading with 62 percent of the vote. Ethan Orr is trailing with 38 percent of the vote.