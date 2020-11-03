The Range

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

News / Politics

Recreational Marijuana, Income Tax Hike Props Both Out Ahead

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:29 PM

bigstock-closeup-of-marijuana-joint-and-83176226.jpg

With the first major drop of returns, it appears voters may be ready to legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults. Prop 207, which would legalize marijuana possession of up to an ounce for those 21 and older, has 60 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Prop 208, which would raise the sales taxes on individuals who earn more than $250,000 (or $500,000 for couples filing jointly) in order to fund education programs, was leading in the early returns, with 54 percent of the vote.

Comments

