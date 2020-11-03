The Range

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

News / Politics

Fox News Calls Arizona for Biden, Kelly

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:36 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-03_at_9.27.24_pm.png

With Democratic challenger Joe Biden holding onto a 9 percentage point lead (54%-46%) over President Donald Trump in Arizona, Fox News is calling Biden the winner.

Fox also is calling the U.S. Senate race for Democratic challenger Mark Kelly, who has a 10-point lead over Republican Sen. Martha McSally (55%-45%). Given that McSally was ahead on Election Night in 2018 and then went on to lose the race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, it's not a surprise that Fox isn't expecting McSally will make a comeback in this year's election.

