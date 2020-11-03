Election Day Update: Following the Turnout

Statewide update now. Pima & Coconino reporting this morning. Update includes poll voters from Maricopa.



Didn't mention it earlier, but early votes have passed all of 2016 turnout at this time.



Total: 2.7M

Turnout: 63%

Party Adv: +42k GOP*



Details: https://t.co/t8b18G7DDA pic.twitter.com/2pn67vgFDo — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 3, 2020

If you want to know who's voting out there today, follow the fascinating Twitter feed of Democratic strategist Sam Almy of Saguar Strategies, who is updating the returns and tracking the number of Democrats, Republicans and independents who are cast ballots. It's just the thing to soothe your election anxiety—or maybe increase it!