Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Election Day Update: Following the Turnout

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 1:02 PM

If you want to know who's voting out there today, follow the fascinating Twitter feed of Democratic strategist Sam Almy of Saguar Strategies, who is updating the returns and tracking the number of Democrats, Republicans and independents who are cast ballots. It's just the thing to soothe your election anxiety—or maybe increase it!

