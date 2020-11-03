Election Day Is Here: Vote Today!

click to enlarge
Election Day 2020 is finally here. Polls are open until 7 p.m. throughout Pima County.
If you need to find your polling location, you can do it here.
If you still have an early ballot, it's far too late to mail it, so drop it off at any polling location.
Election officials are asking voters to please mask up if you're going to cast a ballot in person.
Results will be available starting around 8 p.m. tonight. Check back here at TucsonWeekly.com throughout the night for the latest news and analysis.