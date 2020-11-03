The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

News / Politics

Election Day Is Here: Vote Today!

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge i-voted-stickers-at-vote-center-800x500-1.jpg

Election Day 2020 is finally here. Polls are open until 7 p.m. throughout Pima County.

If you need to find your polling location, you can do it here.

If you still have an early ballot, it's far too late to mail it, so drop it off at any polling location.

Election officials are asking voters to please mask up if you're going to cast a ballot in person.

Results will be available starting around 8 p.m. tonight. Check back here at TucsonWeekly.com throughout the night for the latest news and analysis.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Cases Rising Around Campus as Police Encounter More Parties (The Range)
  2. Marana, Amphi School Districts Managing COVID Cases Among Students, Staff (The Range)
  3. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Nov. 2 Total AZ Cases Top 248K; Ducey Says “Storm Ahead” as Cases Surge in AZ; Free Testing Available (The Range)
  4. Democratic Party Organizers and UArizona Affiliates Are Pushing Student Voter Turnout in Tomorrow's Election (The Range)
  5. Arizona voters have already cast a record 2.3 million early ballots (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation