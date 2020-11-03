The Range

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

News / Politics

Dems Pick Up Seat on Pima County Board of Supes, Sweep Other Countywide Offices

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM

  • Democrat Rex Scott is ahead of Republican Steve Spain by 10 points in the race for the District 1 seat on the Pima County of Supervisors.

With most of the early ballots and about one-fourth of Pima County precincts counted, it appears that Democrats have won a Republican-leaning district on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

In the race to replace Republican Supervisor Ally Miller, Democrat Rex Scott is ahead of Republican Steve Spain with 55 percent of the vote in District 1, which includes the Catalina Foothills as well Oro Valley and Marana, is a Republican-leaning district.

In District 2, Democrat Matt Heinz, who defeated longtime Supervisor Ramon Valadez in the August primary, easily dispatched Republican Anthony Sizer, capturing 71 percent of the vote.

In District 3, Democrat Sharon Bronson is headed for a seventh term on the board as she’s won 62 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Gabby Mercer.

In District 4, incumbent GOP Supervisor Steve Christy is slightly ahead of Democratic challenger Steve Diamond squeaking by only 417 votes more than Diamond in this heavily GOP district. Both Christy and Diamond are split with each taking 50 percent of the vote.

In District 5, in the race for the open seat previously held by the late Supervisor Richard Elias, Democrat Adelita Grijalva had dispatched Republican Fernando Gonzales with 77 percent of the vote.

Other Countywide Offices

In a rematch of the 2016 race, Democratic challenger Chris Nanos appears to have unseated Republican Sheriff Mark Napier, the candidate he lost to four years ago. Nanos had captured 53 percent of the vote.

In the race for County Recorder, Democrat Gabriella Cázares-Kelly had 62 percent of the vote against Republican Benny White.

Democrat Brian Bickel is holding onto his lead over Treasurer Beth Ford, a Republican first elected in 2001, by capturing 53 percent of the vote.

Democrat Suzanne Droubie had won 62 percent of the vote against Republican Jo Ann Sabbagh in the race for County Assessor.

After winning a three-way primary race in August, Democrat Laura Conover was unopposed in the contest to replace Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall, who is stepping down after six terms. County School Superintendent Dustin Williams was also unopposed in his bid for a second term.

