Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Dems Out Ahead in Race for Three Seats on Arizona Corporation Commission

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:57 PM

In the race to fill three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission, the Democratic slate of Anna Tovar (with 19 percent of the vote), William Mundell (with 17 percent of the vote) and Shea Stanfield (with 17 percent of the vote) is out ahead of the three Republican candidates, Lea Marquez Peterson (16 percent), James "Jim" O'Connor (16 percent and Eric Sloan (15 percent). 

