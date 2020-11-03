The Range

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

News / Politics

Democrats Leading in State Legislative Races

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:40 PM

In heavily Republican Legislative District 11, which includes Oro Valley and Marana, as well Pinal County precincts and the town of Maricopa, Democrats are out to an early lead. Democratic challenger Joanna Mendoza had 51 percent against incumbent Sen. Vince Leach.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Felipe Perez had 35 percent of the vote in his race against Republican state Reps. Bret Roberts and Mark Finchem in the race for two House seats.

In Legislative District 2, which runs along with Santa Cruz River from downtown Tucson through Green Valley and Sahuarita and down to Nogales, Democrats were leading Republican candidates. In the LD2 House race, Democratic state Rep. Daniel Hernandez had 38 percent of the vote, while state Sen. Andrea Dalessandro, who is seeking to return to the House as she hit a term limit in the Senate, had 37 percent of the vote. Republican challenger Deborah McEwan had 24 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon had 64 percent of the vote against Mark Workman as she campaigned to move to the state Senate.

In Legislative District 9, which includes central Tucson, the Catalina Foothills and the Casas Adobes area, Democratic state Reps. Pamela Powers-Hannley and Rep. Randy Friese each had 38 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Brendan Lyons, who had 22 percent. Meanwhile, state Sen. Victoria Steele was unopposed.

In Legislative District 10, the Democratic slate of state Rep. Domingo DeGrazia (with 31 percent) and political newcomer Stephania Stahl Hamilton (with 30 percent) were leading the Republican slate of Michael Hicks (with 19 percent) and Mabelle Gummere (with 18 percent). Meanwhile, state Rep. Kirsten Engel had 63 percent of the vote against GOP challenger Justine Wadsack.

In westside Legislative District 3, the Democratic slate of state Reps. Andrés Cano and Alma Hernandez and state Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales were unopposed.

Comments

