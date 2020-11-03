The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

News / Politics

Biden, Kelly Ahead as Early Ballots Totals Released in Maricopa and Pima Counties

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:09 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-03_at_8.09.20_pm.png

With the tallies from early ballots released, Arizona is living up to its designation as a battleground state.

In the presidential race, Democratic challenger Joe Biden is out with an early lead over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Among early voters, Biden has captured 57 percent of the vote, while Trump has 41 percent.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly has a larger lead over Republican Martha McSally. Kelly, who had led in most polls leading up to  had captured 58 percent of the vote among early ballots. If Kelly prevails, McSally will have lost two U.S. Senate races in two years, handing the Democratic Party both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time

In Southern Arizona’s congressional races, the incumbent Democrats are out ahead.

In Congressional District 1, which includes Oro Valley and Marana as well as Flagstaff, Northern Arizona Native American reservations and most of rural Eastern Arizona, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran had captured 56 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Tiffany Shedd.

In Congressional District 2, which includes central and eastern Tucson, the Catalina Foothills and Cochise County, U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick had captured 63 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Brandon Martin.

In Congressional District 3, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva was cruising to victory with 71 percent of the early vote against GOP challenger Daniel Wood.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 3: Cases Continue To Surge in AZ With More than 1,600 today; State Closes in on 250,000 Total Cases; 6K Now Dead After Contracting Virus; Free Testing Available (The Range)
  2. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Nov. 2 Total AZ Cases Top 248K; Ducey Says “Storm Ahead” as Cases Surge in AZ; Free Testing Available (The Range)
  3. Arizona officials expect crowded polls, but hope for smooth final day (The Range)
  4. Election Day Update: Following the Turnout (The Range)
  5. Claytoonz: Four More Years (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation