Biden, Kelly Ahead as Early Ballots Totals Released in Maricopa and Pima Counties

With the tallies from early ballots released, Arizona is living up to its designation as a battleground state.

In the presidential race, Democratic challenger Joe Biden is out with an early lead over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Among early voters, Biden has captured 57 percent of the vote, while Trump has 41 percent.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly has a larger lead over Republican Martha McSally. Kelly, who had led in most polls leading up to had captured 58 percent of the vote among early ballots. If Kelly prevails, McSally will have lost two U.S. Senate races in two years, handing the Democratic Party both of Arizona’s Senate seats for the first time

In Southern Arizona’s congressional races, the incumbent Democrats are out ahead.

In Congressional District 1, which includes Oro Valley and Marana as well as Flagstaff, Northern Arizona Native American reservations and most of rural Eastern Arizona, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran had captured 56 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Tiffany Shedd.

In Congressional District 2, which includes central and eastern Tucson, the Catalina Foothills and Cochise County, U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick had captured 63 percent of the vote against Republican challenger Brandon Martin.

In Congressional District 3, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva was cruising to victory with 71 percent of the early vote against GOP challenger Daniel Wood.