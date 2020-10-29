DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails Closing

click to enlarge Janos Wilder / Courtesy photo

In more bad news in the restaurant sector, Chef Janos Wilder has announced that DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails is ending its 10-year run, and will not reopen its doors. DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails was known for serving high-quality dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world, as well as Sonoran flavors. After COVID closures, the restaurant reopened this summer, but re-closed after only a few weeks, and will stay that way.“This is unmistakably a tremendously hard time for small businesses, especially restaurants the world over,” Wilder said in a prepared statement. “For me personally it has also been an opportunity to take stock of where I am in my career and ask myself, is the day to day of running a restaurant really the best use of my time now?”After more than 50 years of working as a professional chef, Wilder announced he will use this time to focus on his family.In addition, Wilder's Carriage House will continue its catering and group event business. Wilder will produce and present a series of online cooking classes: "Cooking in the Time of Covid" which will feature easy to prepare meals at home."These last 10 years downtown have seen a rebirth of our urban core," Wilder said. "The pandemic is a setback and my heart aches for so many that are struggling to keep their doors open. Even in these challenging times, I am constantly amazed and inspired by the innovation and creativity of the next generation. Downtown Tucson will continue to thrive in the years to come. Like the desert we live in, we are a resilient community. I am so grateful for all this city has given me and my family and I am eager to continue to serve the community moving forward.”