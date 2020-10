Season's Greetings: Calexico To Drop Holiday Album on Dec. 4

Fresh from a win as Tucson's Best Musical Act in last week's Best of Tucson®, Calexico announced this morning that they are releasing a new album of holiday music coming out on Dec. 4."We had a blast making this holiday album sending tracks to friends and band members stretching from The States to Europe, Mexico and Africa as well," said Burns. "It truly is a celebration of diversity and coming together, something that’s been constant with Calexico on album and on tour. Since we can’t play live in concert at a venue near you we thought that we would help with this season’s shift and bring this celebration on album into your living room."Listen to the first single above or on your favorite streaming services and preorder the album here