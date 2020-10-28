Season's Greetings: Calexico To Drop Holiday Album on Dec. 4

Fresh from a win as Tucson's Best Musical Act in last week's Best of Tucson®, Calexico announced this morning that they are releasing a new album of holiday music coming out on Dec. 4.
"We had a blast making this holiday album sending tracks to friends and band members stretching from The States to Europe, Mexico and Africa as well," said Burns. "It truly is a celebration of diversity and coming together, something that’s been constant with Calexico on album and on tour. Since we can’t play live in concert at a venue near you we thought that we would help with this season’s shift and bring this celebration on album into your living room."