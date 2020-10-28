The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Crime & Public Safety

Mother of two killed; 14-year-old son arrested

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
  • BigStock

A mother of two has been killed and her 14-year-old son has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance Sunday, Oct. 25, at a residence in the 4900 block of West Didion Drive near Cortaro Farms where they found Tiana Keen, 45, with obvious signs of trauma.

She was pronounced dead after deputies and Northwest Fire Department responders were unable to revive her.

Keen’s son—whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile—was taken into custody after an initial investigation. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division said Keen’s injuries were consistent with “sharp force trauma."

Keen and her two children had been visiting relatives in the Marana area.

Her family has posted a Go Fund Me page that has raised $5,210.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Austin Counts

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. 2021 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show Canceled (The Range)
  2. TUSD Students Can Return to Classroom for Hybrid Learning on Thursday, Nov. 12 (The Range)
  3. Healthcare Advocacy Group Blasts McSally for Supreme Court Vote (The Range)
  4. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 27: More Than 1100 New Cases Today; Total AZ Cases Top 240K; Local Schools See a Handful of COVID Cases; UA Cases Remain Low; Free Testing Available (The Range)
  5. Arizona senators split as divided Senate puts Barrett on Supreme Court (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation