Wienermobile Comes To Pima County

click to enlarge

“Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wee-ner”



The world-famous Wienermobile is rolling through Pima County this weekend, giving residents an experience to relish—a chance to “meat” those bun-tastic hot doggers who are on a coast to coast weenie roast.

Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Mayochup Molly and Saucy Spence will be handing out wiener whistles and taking pictures with you, their sausage subjects. If you’re nice to them, they may even give you your own honorary hot dogger name. If you’re really nice, you’ll even get a chance to win their special Halloween wiener whistle.

The Wienermobile will be making stops at:





Marana Pumpkin Patch — 1 to 7 p.m., today, 14901 N. Wentz Road

Botanical Gardens — 9 to 11:30 a.m., Oct. 23, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

St. Philip's Plaza Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 24, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm — 3 to 6 p.m., Oct. 24, 2405 W. Wetmore Road



San Xavier del Bac Mission — noon to 1:30 p.m, Oct. 25, 1950 W. San Xavier Road



Want the Wienermobile to come visit your work or private event while in town?

Send them a request at https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile/request. They can't honor all requests during their limited time in the Old Pueblo, but they'll doggone try!

Oscar Mayer began employing the Wienermobile during the Great Depression after the owner’s nephew, Karl Mayer, came up with the idea that driving around a giant wiener could sell hot dogs. The original 1936 Wienermobile was only 13 feet and cost about $5,000. Soon after hitting the highways of the U.S.A, the public went crazy high octane hot dog cut the mustard and it became an icon almost overnight.