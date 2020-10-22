Petitions call for ban on no-knock warrants in Arizona

In the wake of the shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police officers using a no-knock search warrant, discussions have taken place across the country regarding their usage and ethics. The Louisville city council voted unanimously to ban no-knock search warrants after Taylor's death, and now this discussion has come to Arizona.
Two petitions are currently circulating on change.org
, seeking to ban no-knock warrants in Arizona: one aimed at city lawmakers in Phoenix, and one aimed at state lawmakers. Together, the petitions have garnered more than 5,000 signatures.
“If our home is invaded, how are we to differentiate between a home invader and the police if they don’t announce their presence?” said Kenneth Cochran, a Tucson smoke shop owner who started the statewide petition. “With a huge percentage of Arizonans legally carrying firearms, this will almost always lead to tragedy."
These calls for reform are not limited to citizens. In July 2020, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier issued a document calling for law enforcement reform under the initials ACT: Accountability - Community Engagement - Transparency. Among Napier's calls for reform is a ban on no-knock warrants, unless approved by the Sheriff, which would "only occur under the extreme circumstances."
