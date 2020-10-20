Three COVID Cases in Amphi Schools

click to enlarge BigStock

In its second week of reopening, the Amphitheater Unified School District has reported three positive coronavirus cases resulting in 28 students and staff members quarantining, Communications Director Michelle Valenzuela said in an email.

Amphitheater reopened for in-person classes in a hybrid model on Oct. 12, and its latest positive COVID-19 case was reported Monday, Oct. 19.

One student at Canyon del Oro High School reported a positive test Monday, causing 13 students who may have been in contact with the person to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Last week, 13 students and one staff member at Ironwood Ridge High School had to quarantine after a student reported a positive test on Oct. 16.

At Mesa Verde Elementary, one staff member reported a positive case on Oct. 14, but no other employees or students were identified as close contacts to require quarantining.

The 10,100 Amphitheater students who opted for hybrid classes attend two days a week and spend the other three learning remotely. About 1,400 students chose to continue attending school completely online.