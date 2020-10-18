The Range

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: Pandemic Documentary Highlights this Week's Streaming Releases at The Loft

Posted By on Sun, Oct 18, 2020 at 2:15 PM

The solid streaming continues at The Loft Cinema, along with their Open Air Cinema series. There are plenty of ways to get your Loft fix in these crazy times!

This week's streaming highlights:


TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL


A documentary on our pandemic that, not surprisingly, appears to paint our current douche President in a bad light. That's not a hard thing to do, making Trump look like a jackass. I mean, I have to commend the fucking asshole. He is actually terrific at making himself look like a jackass. His talent in this realm knows no bounds. Anyways, this is a movie about how he and his cronies have seriously fucked shit up old school. Yes...I'm cursing a lot...because I am fucking pissed...and you should be, too.


MARTIN EDEN


Adapted from a 1909 novel by Jack London yet set in a provocatively unspecified moment in Italy’s history, Martin Eden is a passionate and enthralling narrative fresco in the tradition of the great Italian classics.



WHITE RIOT


United Kingdom, 1976. The far-right National Front is gaining in popularity. Racist attacks are on the rise. In response, a group of activist and artists launch Rock Against Racism, a new movement to fight extremism and xenophobia.


HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING


Tells the incredible life story of the award-winning singer/songwriter, filmmaker and global activist who inspired and entertained music fans with such ‘70s hits as Cats in the Cradle and more.

I loved his songs when I was a kid. I lived in Long Island, N.Y. when he died in a car crash, and drove by his accident scene, crying in the backseat of my car. It's about time somebody made a movie about this great man.


SHE IS THE OCEAN


An award-winning, in-depth exploration into the lives of nine extraordinary women, scattered across the globe, who share one thing in common: a profound love for the sea.

