The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Friday, October 9, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: Films Opening at Loft Include One Where Teens Blow Up Real Good

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM

As the election approaches, you are probably watching way too much news and Trump COVID updates. (His little "I'm OK!" videos are great primers for Halloween season!) The Loft Cinema continues to offer great at-home entertainment options, along with the ongoing Open Air Cinema Series. (One of this week's featured outdoor films is John Carpenter's The Thing, a great primer for Donald Trumps' creepy "I'm OK!" videos!)

The week's new streaming offers include the following:

Triggered



Get ready to get Triggered by this action-packed horror thrill-ride in which friendships are made to be broken, bloodied and blown sky high!

Major Arcana


A carpenter struggles to move beyond his troubled past when he returns to his hometown to mend relationships and finds solace in building a log cabin by hand.

Dating Amber


The rare teen comedy in which the gay best friends take center stage, Dating Amber shows that while fleeting romantic love is nice, sometimes the deep power of friendship can transform us most of all.


My Name is Pedro


The inspiring, award-winning documentary My Name Is Pedro is an essential and timely reminder of the importance of the great educators who exist within our country’s public-education system.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Learn Who's Running for Three Empty Seats on the TUSD Board at this Candidate Forum (The Range)
  2. Claytoonz: Pence Fly (The Range)
  3. Biden, Harris get on the bus to small businesses in Arizona (The Range)
  4. Get Your Crescent Ballroom Voter Guide Today! (The Range)
  5. Claytoonz: Corona Bingo (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation