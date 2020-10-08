Mercado Flea Market Reopens Oct. 11

click to enlarge Tucson Weekly file photo

Mercado San Agustin recently announced that their monthly flea market is returning from hiatus on Sunday, Oct. 11. The open-air flea market takes place in the parking lots and sidewalks on Avenida Del Convento between the Mercado San Agustin and the MSA Annex, and features dozens of local sellers. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the following restaurants and cafes in the Mercado district will also be open: Seis Kitchen, Agustin Kitchen, Decibel Coffee, Presta Coffee, Dolce, La Estrella Bakery, Beaut Burger, Kukai and Westbound bar.In addition to the Flea, the Tucson Eat Yourself mobile event will be set up at the Mercado on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature several food trucks across from the Mercado, and a large LED screen running footage from previous Tucson Meet Yourself events and new video works from local musicians produced for Tucson Eat Yourself.Shoppers at the Mercado Flea are requested to bring a mask and be prepared to wear it during any close contact during the market.

For more information: mercadodistrict.com