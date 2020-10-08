The Range

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Education / News

Learn Who's Running for Three Empty Seat on the TUSD Board at this Candidate Forum

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM

A local watchdog group that critically monitors the Tucson Unified School District will hold a forum with the seven candidates running for three open seats on the district’s school board at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Oct. 8.

CARE (Coalition for Accountability, Respect and Excellence,) a group that aims to hold TUSD board members accountable, will give the candidates a chance to answer questions emailed by constituents.

The seven candidates running for three open school board positions include Ravi Grivois-Shah, Natalie Luna Rose, Nicolas Pierson, Adam Ragan, Sadie Shaw, Cindy Winston and write-in candidate Cristina Mennella.

Three volunteer, nonpartisan positions on the school board are opening because current board members Bruce Burke, Adelita Grijalva and Rachael Sedgwick are stepping down from their positions in November.

The candidate forum will be available live at: youtube.com/channel/UCNxtVlmWkpT8K9NzP8DGy-g?view_as=subscriber

Meet the candidates

Ravi Grivois-Shah: Family physician

Natalie Luna Rose: Communications manager for the Arizona Center for Disability Law

Cristina Mennella (write-in candidate): Speech-language pathologist

Nicolas Pierson: Former U.S. Army veteran and financial advisor

Adam Ragan: Public high school teacher

Sadie Shaw: Art educator

Cindy Winston: Science teacher



