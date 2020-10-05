UA Head Football Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge

University of Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, according to university officials.

The announcement comes days after UA announced the team’s delayed 2020 Pac-12 football schedule on Saturday, Oct. 3. The Wildcats plan to start pre-season practice on Friday, Oct. 9.



“My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on handwashing, physical distancing and face coverings,” Sumlin said in a statement released by UA. “I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol.”

The university has begun contact tracing protocols and has determined “the test result is not related to any team activities and no close contacts were identified within the football program”, according to the school’s press release.

“I look forward to being back on field in time to begin preparing for the season,” Sumlin said in the release.



The Wildcats are scheduled to play their season opener against the University of Utah Utes on Nov. 7.