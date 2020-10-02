The Range

Friday, October 2, 2020

Cinema

Now Stream This: This Week's Movie Offerings at The Loft

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM

Every Friday, The Loft Cinema adds a new selection of streaming films to their already robust standing list. These are the films that would normally be playing on their screens at this time rather than in your living room. First run, all new movies for you to view on your personal big screen.

The Open Air Cinema series also continues. It's a fun, safe way for you to visit the Loft and catch a movie in the great outdoors.

For more info on both series, visit their website.

Here are this week's new streaming films:

Herb Alpert Is...

John Scheinfeld profiles the legendary musician, artist and philanthropist who has sold more than 72 million albums, outsold The Beatles in 1966, and co-founded the most successful independent record company in history.

Myth of Colorblind France




Myth of a Colorblind France explores the extraordinary and sometimes difficult lives of Black artists in Paris from the 19th century to the present.


12 Hour Shift


Bodies start to pile up when a drug-addicted nurse and her crazed cousin try to find a replacement kidney for an organ trafficker.

