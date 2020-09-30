Trails in Catalinas Reopen After Bighorn Fire

Pima County Parks and Rec continues to reopen outdoor areas in the wake of this summer's Bighorn Fire, which burned more than 100,000 acres in the Catalina mountains north of Tucson. The trails are open to the burn scar from the fire, so hikers should be aware that hazards still exist. The trailheads that feed into the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest that are now open are:
Iris Dewhirst Pima Canyon, 1598 E. Magee Road
Richard McKee Finger Rock, 7119 N. Alvernon Way
Ventana Canyon, 6601 N. Resort Drive
Bear Canyon, 5150 N. Bear Canyon Road
“We’re starting to see really great hiking weather now that October is nearly upon us,” said Steve Anderson, NRPR planning division manager. “Still, we encourage all hikers to pack plenty of water and snacks, bring a cellphone and dress appropriately.”