UA Football Season Returns Nov. 6

The Arizona Wildcats 2020-2021 football season is expected to resume on Nov. 6 after the Pac-12 CEO Group voted to bring back fall sports this week.



The Pac-12 conference season was originally suspended in early August due to coronavirus concerns.

University of Arizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke applauded the CEO group’s decision.

“Arizona Athletics fully supports the decision from the Pac-12 Conference and its CEO Group to move forward with a plan for the safe and healthy return of football and men's and women's basketball,” Heeke said. “President Robbins and university leadership have been unwavering in their commitment to the safety, health and well-being of all students, staff, faculty and members of the Wildcat Family.”

UA football coach Kevin Sumlin said he is thrilled for his team to return to the gridiron this November so they’ll have a chance to compete in the 2020-2021 season.

“I am proud of the patience, resilience and commitment that our team has shown during an unprecedented time,” Sumlin said. “We will continue to work hard preparing for the moment when we once again take the field while staying committed to keeping each other and those around us safe and healthy."

No word on who the Wildcats will face when they take the field in November.

UA basketball season is slated to begin on Nov. 25.