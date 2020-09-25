Tucson Musicians Museum Presents 15th Annual 'Celebration of Music and Culture'

click to enlarge

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Tucson Musicians Museum will host its 15th annual Celebration of Music and Culture online. While this is the first time the fundraiser will be entirely virtual, they're sticking with the theme of honoring local music figures who have "generously given of their time and talents to the TMM’s Mentorship Program for young people in the community."The 2020 honorees are Ed Alexander, Bruce Halper, Frances Clary Covington, Crystal Stark, Nancy McCallion, Catherine Zavala and Robert E. Zucker. In addition, TMM will honor Adrian Negrette, a former student of the Mentor Program, as the Up and Coming Musician of the Year.Funds raised through the celebration are used to help purchase instruments and books for students and for financial compensation to musicians working as mentors. The evening will include performances, the honoree ceremony and presentations by guest speakers including Bud Foster, Hana Tiede, Mark Irvin and former mayor Jonathan Rothschild.TMM's mission is also to "further assist in the preservation of Tucson's sound by matching qualified professional musicians as mentors with qualified young musicians, who might otherwise be unable to afford such guidance."