The Beatles, Bruce Dern and Jessica Chastain Headline This Week's Streaming Films at The Loft Cinema
PostedByBob Grimm
on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM
A documentary on the Beatles trip to India, Jessica Chastain as a hired killer, and ghosts are ready to be watched via The Loft's weekly streaming films. For more info on what films to stream and how to stream them, click here.
While at the site, also check out the popular and ongoing Open Air Cinema series.
This week's films:
The Artist's Wife
The wife of a famous artist tries to contact his estranged family before his dementia worsens. Starring Oscar-nominees Lena Olin and Bruce Dern.
Meeting The Beatles In India
Filmmaker Paul Saltzman retraces his journey of 50 years ago when he spent a life-changing time with the Beatles at the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram on the banks of the Ganges River.
Ava
Ava (two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe and specializing in high profile hits.
Native Son
Kino Lorber presents this new restoration of the 1951 version of the novel, directed by Pierre Chenal, and starring author Richard Wright himself as Bigger Thomas.
Dead
In this oddball horror/comedy from New Zealand, a hapless stoner who can see ghosts and a recently dead super-cop on the trail of a serial killer team up to save the day, but can they overcome their differences and work together to save lives … and deaths?