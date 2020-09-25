The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Friday, September 25, 2020

Cinema

The Beatles, Bruce Dern and Jessica Chastain Headline This Week's Streaming Films at The Loft Cinema

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM

A documentary on the Beatles trip to India, Jessica Chastain as a hired killer, and ghosts are ready to be watched via The Loft's weekly streaming films. For more info on what films to stream and how to stream them, click here.

While at the site, also check out the popular and ongoing Open Air Cinema series.

This week's films:

The Artist's Wife


The wife of a famous artist tries to contact his estranged family before his dementia worsens. Starring Oscar-nominees Lena Olin and Bruce Dern.


Meeting The Beatles In India


Filmmaker Paul Saltzman retraces his journey of 50 years ago when he spent a life-changing time with the Beatles at the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram on the banks of the Ganges River.

Ava

Ava (two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain) is a deadly mercenary who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe and specializing in high profile hits.


Native Son


Kino Lorber presents this new restoration of the 1951 version of the novel, directed by Pierre Chenal, and starring author Richard Wright himself as Bigger Thomas.


Dead


In this oddball horror/comedy from New Zealand, a hapless stoner who can see ghosts and a recently dead super-cop on the trail of a serial killer team up to save the day, but can they overcome their differences and work together to save lives … and deaths?

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Gilbert near top of rankings (The Range)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Sept. 24: Total Cases Close215K; UA Cases Push Pima Numbers Past Benchmark for Safe School Reopenings but Officials Say It’s Only Temporary; County Test Sites Open (The Range)
  3. Official: Disinformation poses threat to Arizona election security (The Range)
  4. Claytoonz: Amy's Cult (The Range)
  5. Sinema pushes Wolf on damage from border wall; Wolf cites security (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation