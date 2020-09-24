The Range

Thursday, September 24, 2020

County Grant Program Aims to Help Small Businesses

PIMA COUNTY
Pima County is implementing a new grant program to help local small business owners affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Qualifying small businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible for up to $10,000 as a part of the Pima County CARES for Small Businesses Grant Program. Grant funds can be used to pay past mortgage payments, lease payments, rent costs and utility expenses. However, future and on-going expenses are excluded.

Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis and the application process is open to small businesses in unincorporated areas of towns and cities in Pima County. Businesses located in cities and towns—like Tucson—are encouraged to apply for their local jurisdiction’s business assistance grant program.

To qualify, businesses need to have 30 or fewer employees, finances were negatively impacted by COVID-19, the business was legally established before February 2020, the owner must be 18 years old with a valid employee identification number or social security number.

Companies not eligible for the grant include cannabis dispensaries, lending institutions, life insurance companies, businesses involved in political or lobbying activity.

Funding for the $1.7 million Pima County CARES for Small Business Grant Program is provided by the federal CARES Act.

The application process begins Friday, Sept. 25. To apply, click here.

For more information, contact pima.gov/backtobusiness

