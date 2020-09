Tucson Humanities Festival announces 2020 schedule

click to enlarge

The Tucson Humanities Festival, facilitated by the University of Arizona College of Humanities, will focus on justice and morality this year, with a wide range of events throughout October. Unsurprisingly, all of the events are virtual but are hosted on a variety of platforms and websites."We chose the theme out of a moral necessity and obligation. The college is committed to advancing the cause of justice, and the festival will demonstrate the various ways that the work of our faculty is action toward justice," said College of Humanities dean Alain-Philippe Durand. "The humanities are critical for creating the open-mindedness, understanding and shared perspective that can eradicate racism, prejudice and intolerance in our increasingly interconnected world."Event schedule:College of Humanities Student PanelModerated by Marcus Hastings and Karina Rodríguez, College of HumanitiesLive on ZoomFilm commentary by Tani Sanchez, Africana StudiesView on the Tucson Humanities Festival website Introduction by Phyllis Taoua, French and ItalianView on the Tucson Humanities Festival website Panelists: Bryan Carter, Africana Studies; Erika Gault, Africana Studies; Obenewaa Oduro-Opuni, German Studies; Praise Zenenga, Africana StudiesModerated by Daisy JenkinsLive on ZoomFilm commentary by Chuck Tatum, Humanities Seminars ProgramView on the Tucson Humanities Festival website Panelists: Jerome Dotson, Africana Studies; Kristy Slominski, Religious Studies and Classics; Johnathan Vaknin, Spanish and Portuguese; Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima CountyModerated by Dr. David Beyda, College of Medicine-PhoenixLive on ZoomGuest DJ: Anastasiia Gordiienko, Russian and Slavic StudiesLive on KXCI Film commentary by Francesco Rabissi, French and ItalianView on the Tucson Humanities Festival website Introduction by Diana Delgado, Poetry CenterView on the Tucson Humanities Festival website Panelists: Carine Bourget, French and Italian; Wenhao Diao, East Asian Studies; David Gramling, German Studies; Anita Huizar-Hernández, Spanish and PortugueseModerated by Liudmila Klimanova, Russian and Slavic StudiesLive on ZoomGuest DJ: Alex Nava, Religious Studies and ClassicsLive on KXCI College of Humanities faculty will give PechaKucha presentations. PechaKucha is a storytelling format in which a presenter shows 20 slides for 20 seconds of commentary each, totaling six minutes, 40 seconds. Presentations are grouped together for a fast-paced, simple and engaging showcase of new topics and ideas.View on the Tucson Humanities Festival website Guest DJ: Ntare Gault, Africana StudiesLive on KXCI