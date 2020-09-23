The Range

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Community Info / Education

Tucson Humanities Festival announces 2020 schedule

The Tucson Humanities Festival, facilitated by the University of Arizona College of Humanities, will focus on justice and morality this year, with a wide range of events throughout October. Unsurprisingly, all of the events are virtual but are hosted on a variety of platforms and websites.

"We chose the theme out of a moral necessity and obligation. The college is committed to advancing the cause of justice, and the festival will demonstrate the various ways that the work of our faculty is action toward justice," said College of Humanities dean Alain-Philippe Durand. "The humanities are critical for creating the open-mindedness, understanding and shared perspective that can eradicate racism, prejudice and intolerance in our increasingly interconnected world."

Event schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 1, 4 p.m.
Everyday Justice: How Students Can Create Equality on Campus
College of Humanities Student Panel
Moderated by Marcus Hastings and Karina Rodríguez, College of Humanities
Live on Zoom

Monday, Oct. 5, 4 p.m.
Film Commentary: "Us"
Film commentary by Tani Sanchez, Africana Studies
View on the Tucson Humanities Festival website

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 4 p.m.
Freedom in Africa: A Documentary & Digital Humanities Archive
Introduction by Phyllis Taoua, French and Italian
View on the Tucson Humanities Festival website

Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.
Black Lives Matter: A Global Call for Justice and Liberation
Panelists: Bryan Carter, Africana Studies; Erika Gault, Africana Studies; Obenewaa Oduro-Opuni, German Studies; Praise Zenenga, Africana Studies
Moderated by Daisy Jenkins
Live on Zoom

Monday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.
Film Commentary: "Purgatorio: A Journey into the Heart of the Border"
Film commentary by Chuck Tatum, Humanities Seminars Program
View on the Tucson Humanities Festival website

Thursday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m.
Religion, Race & Health: Solutions to Disparities in Care
Panelists: Jerome Dotson, Africana Studies; Kristy Slominski, Religious Studies and Classics; Johnathan Vaknin, Spanish and Portuguese; Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County
Moderated by Dr. David Beyda, College of Medicine-Phoenix
Live on Zoom
Part of the UA Foundation’s Wonder at Home Series

Friday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m.
The Criminal Song: Voicing Soviet Intelligentsia's Dissent
Guest DJ: Anastasiia Gordiienko, Russian and Slavic Studies
Live on KXCI

Monday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
Film Commentary: "Fire at Sea"
Film commentary by Francesco Rabissi, French and Italian
View on the Tucson Humanities Festival website

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m.
Art for Justice: New Poems & Digital Humanities Archive
Introduction by Diana Delgado, Poetry Center
View on the Tucson Humanities Festival website

Thursday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m.
Justice Across Boundaries: Migration, Multilingualism & Exchange
Panelists: Carine Bourget, French and Italian; Wenhao Diao, East Asian Studies; David Gramling, German Studies; Anita Huizar-Hernández, Spanish and Portuguese
Moderated by Liudmila Klimanova, Russian and Slavic Studies
Live on Zoom

Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m.
Race and Religion in Contemporary Hip-Hop
Guest DJ: Alex Nava, Religious Studies and Classics
Live on KXCI

Monday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.
and Thursday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.
Toward Justice for All: The Global Impact of Humanities Research
College of Humanities faculty will give PechaKucha presentations. PechaKucha is a storytelling format in which a presenter shows 20 slides for 20 seconds of commentary each, totaling six minutes, 40 seconds. Presentations are grouped together for a fast-paced, simple and engaging showcase of new topics and ideas.
View on the Tucson Humanities Festival website

Friday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
Makes Me Wanna Holler: The Minefield and Hopes of Being Black in America
Guest DJ: Ntare Gault, Africana Studies
Live on KXCI

For more information, visit humanitiesfestival.arizona.edu

