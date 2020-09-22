Hotel Congress to Reopen Oct. 1

click to enlarge
The cornerstone of downtown's culture scene is reopening on Thursday, Oct. 1 after more than six months of pandemic shuttering. While their doors have been closed, Hotel Congress announced they've kept busy by working on a new menu for their Cup Café, a new cocktail list for the Hotel Congress, and a calendar of upcoming live music.
"Every city and every neighborhood loses an essential part of itself when local history and culture are lost," says Hotel Congress owners Shana and Richard Oseran in letter to the community. "But the Cup Cafe, Club Congress, Copper Hall and 40 hotel rooms will soon be back and better than ever. The cultural hub will once again serve the community, which holds the true ownership of this historic landmark."
With the reopening comes a series of new events in the Congress plaza: Rhythm & Roots Taco Tuesday features Americana music and tacos from 6:30 to 10 p.m.; Soul Food Wednesday runs from 7 p.m. to midnight; and Blues & BBQ runs Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.
Cup Café's new menu includes vegan breakfast tacos, mussels, hemp tamales and cauliflower tacos. Hotel Congress' new cocktails include specialty martinis, sidecars, margaritas and Manhattans. Cup Café now also features a Bloody Mary bar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, visit hotelcongress.com