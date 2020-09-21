Sabino Canyon Re-Opening Today But No Tram or Visitor Center

click to enlarge Tucson Weekly file photo

After a double-whammy of COVID and summer fires, Sabino Canyon recreation area is partially reopening today, Monday, Sept. 21. While the Recreation Area itself will open, the shuttle and the visitor center will remain closed. The Forest Service says they are working to open these amenities "as soon as possible.""We've worked to implement emergency treatments so we can provide as many recreation opportunities to the public as possible," said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District ranger. "Visitors should be aware that Sabino Canyon looks different after the fire due to mitigation measures implemented by the [Burned Area Emergency Response] team. Hazards still exist in the burn scar and the general forest, so I implore visitors to be safe, heed the signs, and be vigilant."In addition to Sabino reopening, various trails are also reopening throughout the Santa Catalinas, but end when they approach the Bighorn burn scar area:- Oracle Ridge Trail #1 (3.2 miles)- Brush Corral Trail #19 (1.75 miles)- Mint Spring Trail #20 (0.3 mile)- Box Camp Trail #22 (3.5 miles)- Sabino West Fork Trail #24 (1 mile)- Esperero Trail #25 (3.3 miles)- Finger Rock Trail #42 (1.5 miles)- Pima Canyon Trail #62 (2.4 miles)- Ventana Trail #98 (2 miles)- Pontatoc Trail #410 (2 miles)- Guthrie trail #704A (0.5 mile)- Arizona Trail (32.5 miles)