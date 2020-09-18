XIXA announces second album with single "Genesis Of Gaea"

click to enlarge

Tucson's favorite darkly psychedelic caballeros are back with the lead single to their second LPset to release Feb. 19, 2021. While the new single "Genesis of Gaea" covers similar ground to their previous work – a smoky combination of rock, cumbia and psychedelia – the track lingers more with layered vocals and subtle piano.But perhaps most exciting is a hint at a narrative theme for the full album. "Genesis of Gaea" features a wild visualizer of archaic symbols both religious and mathematical, fitting with the song's lyrics about water and wine, tearing and ascension.“The song has a sort of latent uneasiness, a darkness to contrast the melodic passages,” said XIXA co-bandleader and songwriter Brian Lopez. “The song also delves into the Art of Deception as a means to sow disorder and chaos, the age old battle of good and evil, that’s a thematic cloud throughout the entire album and surely a relevant topic in today's current affairs.”According to the band, the new album will see them delving deeper into Peruvian chicha, extracting and refining their core, and giving voice to their most primal instincts – perfect for a mystical night lost in the warm borderlands.