The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Friday, September 18, 2020

Cinema

Sarandon, Faust and Chuck Berry Highlight Streaming Offerings at The Loft and Open Air Cinema Continues

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Five new streaming films and a continuation of their popular Open Air Cinema series are the highlights this week at The Loft Cinema.

Want to go enjoy a movie sitting under the stars? Visit here to get the details.

As for your streaming options, well, here they are:

Blackbird


Oscar-winners Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet star in this touching family drama from Notting Hill director Roger Michell.


Faust


The Garden Left Behind
This compelling drama traces the relationship between Tina, a young Mexican trans woman, and her grandmother as they struggle to build a life for themselves as undocumented immigrants in New York City.

Chuck Berry: The Original King of Rock 'N' Roll


The absolute instigator of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry, is truly revealed with exclusive access to his family, friends, famous fans and the music icons he inspired.

Killer of Sheep
Completed in 1977 but difficult to see for decades due to soundtrack licensing issues, Burnett’s landmark UCLA thesis film is a haunting, almost documentary-like chronicle of 1970s Black life in Los Angeles’ Watts neighborhood.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Report: Arizona teens paid to file social media posts for campaigns (The Range)
  2. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Sept. 17: Total Cases Jump Past 211K; County Discourages Halloween Trick-or-Treating; TEP Extends Shut-Off Moratorium; County Test Sites Open (The Range)
  3. County Health Department Now Offering Second Round of Pop-Up Testing with Emphasis Around UA (The Range)
  4. Serena Gabriel heals with ambience on 'Inanna's Dream' (The Range)
  5. Claytoonz: Trump's Evil Twin (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation