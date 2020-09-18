Sarandon, Faust and Chuck Berry Highlight Streaming Offerings at The Loft and Open Air Cinema Continues
PostedByBob Grimm
on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Five new streaming films and a continuation of their popular Open Air Cinema series are the highlights this week at The Loft Cinema.
Want to go enjoy a movie sitting under the stars? Visit here to get the details.
As for your streaming options, well, here they are:
Blackbird
Oscar-winners Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet star in this touching family drama from Notting Hill director Roger Michell.
Faust
The Garden Left Behind
This compelling drama traces the relationship between Tina, a young Mexican trans woman, and her grandmother as they struggle to build a life for themselves as undocumented immigrants in New York City.
Chuck Berry: The Original King of Rock 'N' Roll
The absolute instigator of Rock and Roll, Chuck Berry, is truly revealed with exclusive access to his family, friends, famous fans and the music icons he inspired.
Killer of Sheep
Completed in 1977 but difficult to see for decades due to soundtrack licensing issues, Burnett’s landmark UCLA thesis film is a haunting, almost documentary-like chronicle of 1970s Black life in Los Angeles’ Watts neighborhood.