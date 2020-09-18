Barbershop Opening This Saturday at Borderlands Brewing Company

click to enlarge Borderlands Brewing Co./Facebook

The grand opening for the Borderlands Social Club, a barbershop inside the brewery, is this Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9:00 a.m.

There are few things in life more satisfying than a nice craft brew while waiting to get a haircut.



The people behind Borderlands Brewing Company understand this notion.



In an effort to treat the community to this thin slice of heaven, the team is opening Borderlands Social Club, a barbershop inside the brewery’s Arizona room—complete with a pool table and lounge area. The grand opening is 9 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 19.

“About a year ago, I was getting a haircut from my barber and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got some space at my brewery. Why don’t you come open a shop?’" Borderlands CEO Es Teran said. “The plan was to have this open back in March, then COVID happened.”

To pivot with the pandemic, the barbershop will be open to those who have an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted through the brewery, but customers will have to check-in and wait for an open seat at one of the brewery's tables, instead of inside the barbershop. Borderlands has also revamped how they do business by adding waitstaff to serve brews to help maintain social distancing guidelines.

“It’s pretty cool for a barbershop that has access to a bar because besides getting to drink beer, you are going to be sitting at your own table comfortably until your barber is ready for you,” Teran said.

When the shop is fully staffed, it will be able to accommodate six people at a time, said Teran.



Borderlands Brewing Company is located at 119 E. Toole Ave. For more information, call the brewery at 520-955-9826.