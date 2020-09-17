County Health Department Now Offering Second Round Pop-Up Testing with Emphasis Around UA

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»
The tests are free, and while pre-registration is strongly encouraged, walk-ins can register on the spot. Preregistration is available at doineedacovid19test.com, and results are available in 3-5 days.Below are locations and dates for pop-up testing:
|
Location
|
Date & Time
|
United Community Health Center
1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614
|9/17/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
|
Fourth Avenue
522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ
|
9/17/2020 7 p.m.- 10 p m.
|
Dirtbags
1800 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719
|9/18/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
|
Green Valley Presbyterian Church
2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622
|9/18/2020 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
|
University Boulevard
825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719
|
9/19/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
|
Green Valley Presbyterian Church
2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622
|9/19/2020 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
|
United Community Health Center
1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614
|
9/22/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
|
Fourth Avenue
522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ
|
9/24/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
|
University Boulevard
825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719
|
9/24/2020 7. p.m.-10 p.m.