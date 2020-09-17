County Health Department Now Offering Second Round Pop-Up Testing with Emphasis Around UA

Courtesy PCHD

Today, the Pima County Health Department announced a partnership with the State and FEMA to offer "pop-up" testing at multiple locations around Tucson.

The tests are free, and while pre-registration is strongly encouraged, walk-ins can register on the spot. Preregistration is available at doineedacovid19test.com, and results are available in 3-5 days.

Location Date & Time United Community Health Center 1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614 9/17/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fourth Avenue 522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ 9/17/2020 7 p.m.- 10 p m. Dirtbags 1800 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719 9/18/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Green Valley Presbyterian Church

(Drive through testing) 2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622 9/18/2020 8 a.m.-11 p.m. University Boulevard 825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719 9/19/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Green Valley Presbyterian Church

(Drive-through testing) 2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622 9/19/2020 8 a.m.-11 a.m. United Community Health Center 1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614 9/22/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fourth Avenue 522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ 9/24/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m. University Boulevard 825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719 9/24/2020 7. p.m.-10 p.m.

Below are locations and dates for pop-up testing: