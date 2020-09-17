The Range

Thursday, September 17, 2020

County Health Department Now Offering Second Round Pop-Up Testing with Emphasis Around UA

Posted By and on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 1:58 PM

COURTESY PCHD
  • Courtesy PCHD

Today, the Pima County Health Department announced a partnership with the State and FEMA to offer "pop-up" testing at multiple locations around Tucson.

The tests are free, and while pre-registration is strongly encouraged, walk-ins can register on the spot. Preregistration is available at doineedacovid19test.com, and results are available in 3-5 days.

Below are locations and dates for pop-up testing:

Location

Date & Time

United Community Health Center

1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614

9/17/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fourth Avenue

522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ

9/17/2020 7 p.m.- 10 p m.

Dirtbags

1800 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719

9/18/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Green Valley Presbyterian Church
(Drive through testing)

2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622

9/18/2020 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

University Boulevard

825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719

9/19/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Green Valley Presbyterian Church
(Drive-through testing)

2800 S Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622

9/19/2020 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

United Community Health Center

1260 S. Campbell Rd. Green Valley. AZ 85614

9/22/2020 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fourth Avenue

522 N. 4th Ave, Tucson AZ

9/24/2020 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

University Boulevard

825 E University Blvd #101, Tucson, AZ 85719

9/24/2020 7. p.m.-10 p.m.

 

