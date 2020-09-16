TEP Continues Suspension of Service Disconnection Until 2020

click to enlarge

Tucson Electric Power will continue to suspend service disconnections and late fees for nonpayment till the end of 2020 in an effort to help those affected by the pandemic.



The disconnection moratorium, approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission, was slated to end on Oct. 15.



“We know that many families and small businesses are facing financial hardships right now, so we want to be as flexible as we can to support them,” said TEP COO Susan Gray “We also want to help customers avoid falling too far behind on bills during this difficult period.”



TEP is creating payment plans for residential customers with overdue balances starting Oct. 15, to help avoid future service interruptions as the new year begins.



The electric company encourages customers with overdue balances to call 520-623-7711 for assistance with payment extensions or customer assistance programs.



Last March, TEP voluntarily suspended service disconnections to help alleviate financial hardships due to statewide closures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Soon after, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a moratorium on the disconnection of residential electric service from June 1 to Oct.15.



TEP serves more than 430,000 customers in Southern Arizona.