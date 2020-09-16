DNC, Biden Campaign Roll Out Online Guide to Voting by Mail

click to enlarge
With President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr spreading lies, disinformation and confusion about voting by mail, it's more important than ever to understand how it works.
In Arizona, we've been voting by mail for more than a quarter century, with roughly eight out of 10 Arizonans embracing the convenience of early ballots in the 2016 presidential election.
Now the Democratic National Committee and Team Biden are expanding the Iwillvote.com
website to help you better understand voting in Arizona (or whatever state you happen to be in). While the site previously allowed voters to check their registration status and find polling locations, it has been upgraded to guide voters to online resources to request an early ballot and provide other information about voting in Arizona.
“Voters have more options than ever to cast their ballots this year," said Biden for President Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. "IWillVote.com
is a one-stop shop for voters to get information on flexible ways they can vote, and directly submit ballot requests to their local County Board of Elections. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can’t do it alone. We are building an unprecedented effort to ensure that voters can make a plan now to vote.”