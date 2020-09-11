Open Air Cinema and Streaming Series Continue at The Loft

As announced last week, The Loft has started an Open Air Cinema series, screening films outdoors Thursday-Saturday nights. The tickets sell out fast so you will want to keep an eye on their website for film announcements and the ability to buy tickets. This week's offerings, including Jaws, the greatest film ever made, had mostly sold out by the time this note went to press.
For those of you looking to keep things indoors for the time being, The Loft's streaming series continues. Here are this week's offerings:
The Hole
Set just prior to the start of the 21st century, this vaguely futuristic story follows two residents of a quickly crumbling building who refuse to leave their homes in spite of a virus that has forced the evacuation of the area.
Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President
Part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait, Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President traces how rock music helped propel Jimmy Carter to the White House.
Feels Good Man
When indie comic character Pepe the Frog becomes an unwitting icon of hate, his creator fights to bring Pepe back from the darkness.
Buoyancy
This gripping drama tells the story of a Cambodian teenager sold into forced labor on a Thai fishing boat, offering a passionate testimony against social injustice and a moving coming-of-age tale about a boy whose humanity is put to the test.