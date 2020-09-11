The Range

Friday, September 11, 2020

Community Info

Cox, Comcast to help Amphi families pay for internet

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
  • BigStock
Families in the Amphitheater Public School District who can't afford internet service will soon get some help, thanks to a new program.

The Amphi Foundation, in partnership with Cox and Comcast, will pay for at least six months of free internet for those who qualify. Participating households will receive internet service speeds of up to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.

For more information on the program or assistance getting connected, contact Beth Lake with Amphitheater Public Schools at (520) 696-5211 or blake@amphi.com. To support the initiative, head to amphifoundation.org for information on how to help.

“We are grateful for the donors and nonprofit partners that have stepped up to make this initial commitment, but this is also a Call to Action for our community to consider making an investment in an Amphi student’s education this school year so that we can ensure that every Amphi student is connected,” said Leah Noreng, Executive Director of the Amphi Foundation.

