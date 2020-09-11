The Range

Friday, September 11, 2020

News / Politics

City Councilman Paul Durham Takes Leave of Absence from Ward 3 Job

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM

  • Courtesy Paul Durham
In a Sept. 11 letter, Ward 3 councilman Paul Durham announced his plans to temporarily step down from his duties effective immediately.

Dear Colleagues,

I write to inform you that I will step back from my duties on a temporary basis starting immediately. I do so in order to recover from a recent injury and to ensure that I can properly support my husband, who is undergoing aggressive treatment for terminal cancer.

This has been a challenging time for both of us. Thank you for the support that you have offered to our family.

In the meantime, my office will continue to be available to each of you and Ward 3 constituents.

