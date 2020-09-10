Historic 4th Avenue Coalition Hosting Virtual Community Forum About Future of the Independent Biz Corridor

click to enlarge Tucson Weekly file photo

With the summer heat gradually reducing, foot traffic would normally be increasing in the downtown and Fourth Avenue areas. But rather than preparing for the usual influx of customers, the Historic 4th Avenue Coalition is working to reimagine the future of the independent business corridor.The Historic 4th Avenue Coalition is hosting a virtual community forum at 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Sept. 10) for a presentation and community discussion about ideas to help local businesses expand their footprint and sales in the cooler weeks to come—and to create new community spaces.HFAC, the Living Streets Alliance, the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, and Local First Arizona are examining ideas such as dedicated outdoor restaurant spaces, mini parks and "flex zones" for businesses.

