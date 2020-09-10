The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Community Info

Historic 4th Avenue Coalition Hosting Virtual Community Forum About Future of the Independent Biz Corridor

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge TUCSON WEEKLY FILE PHOTO
  • Tucson Weekly file photo
With the summer heat gradually reducing, foot traffic would normally be increasing in the downtown and Fourth Avenue areas. But rather than preparing for the usual influx of customers, the Historic 4th Avenue Coalition is working to reimagine the future of the independent business corridor.

The Historic 4th Avenue Coalition is hosting a virtual community forum at 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Sept. 10) for a presentation and community discussion about ideas to help local businesses expand their footprint and sales in the cooler weeks to come—and to create new community spaces.

HFAC, the Living Streets Alliance, the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, and Local First Arizona are examining ideas such as dedicated outdoor restaurant spaces, mini parks and "flex zones" for businesses.

Click here to join the Zoom call or check out the Facebook event page

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jeff Gardner

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. “This Is a Critical Time for the Community”: UA Expects Spike in COVID-19 Cases as Students Ignore Safety Precautions (The Range)
  2. City of Tucson Climate Emergency Declaration: The Importance of Acting Now (The Range)
  3. Your Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 9: Special Six Months of Coronavirus Edition (The Range)
  4. This July and August Were Tucson's Hottest Ever (The Range)
  5. Old Tucson Closes Indefinitely (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation