Online Class Teaches the Fine Art of Entertaining Guests Featuring Whiskey Del Bac

click to enlarge Whiskey del Bac

You don't have to be a dowager socialite to entertain guests like a pro. You just quality provisions and a certain culinary skill set.Flying Aprons is moving their in-person cooking classes online via Zoom starting Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.This week's class, Shaken Not Stirred-Single Malt Whiskey Tucson Style & Savory Bites—featuring Tucson's own Whiskey Del Bac—pairs Phoenix mixologist Jax Donahue with beloved Tucson chef Devon Sanner to produce three delectable food and libation experiences you'll learn how to recreate at home:

First Cocktail: The S.S.S with Whiskey Del Bac Dorado, honey syrup, citrus bitters and other ingredients.

First Savory Bite: Prosciutto-wrapped fig, honey + chamomile goat cheese, thyme, prickly pear gastrique.

Second Cocktail: The Lawless Drinker, using Whiskey Del Bac Old Pueblo, passion fruit, vermouth and lemon.

Second Savory Bite: Ginger and lemongrass shrimp spring rolls with coconut and peanut dipping sauce.

Third Cocktail: Stone Fashioned, features Whiskey Del Bac Classic, peach syrup and other ingredients.

Third Savory Bite: Pecan and basil pesto bruschetta with heirloom tomato, balsamic agrodolce.



Registration for the Zoom class is $40 per screen and ready-to-go kits for the cocktails and savory bites are available to preorder and pick up before the class begins.



Click here for more information.

