Tuesday, September 8, 2020

2020: The Year From Hell

Old Tucson Closes Indefinitely

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 10:37 AM

Longtime Western attraction and film location Old Tucson announced today it will remain closed indefinitely due to the continued impact of COVID-19. According to an announcement, Pima County, which owns and leases the park to a private operator, will assume responsibility of Old Tucson starting next week, and will begin working on a new plan for the park’s future.

“The decision to close Old Tucson indefinitely due to COVID-19 was made with a heavy heart. We know how important Old Tucson is to our community, guests and employees,” said Terry Verhage, general manager of Old Tucson. “We did everything possible to keep our loyal fans safe when we were open, but the ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols and restrictions limited park attendance to the point where Old Tucson could no longer stay in business.”

Pima County's Attractions and Tourism Office is seeking ideas from potential operators and lessors about what Old Tucson could be in the future. This is not the first time Old Tucson has "closed indefinitely" however, as the attraction closed for roughly two years following a devastating fire in 1995.

“Old Tucson has provided thousands of jobs and entertained millions of guests over the decades. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Old Tucson would still be in business,” Verhage said. 

