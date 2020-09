click to enlarge

This year's 45th Greek Festival might look a little different compared to years past, but it'll still feature the same great food.You can order your favorite Greek dishes and pick them up 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 25-27 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 East Fort Lowell Road.For more information, head over to tucsongreekfestival.com